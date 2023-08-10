Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Food & GroceryLatest News

Flipkart’s grocery fulfilment centre launched in Ludhiana

PTI
By PTI
79
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

The centre will market access to a large number of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and farmer producers’ organisations

Ludhiana: Punjab Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Maan on Wednesday launched Flipkart’s first grocery fulfilment centre in Ludhiana, according to a statement.

The centre will market access to a large number of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and farmer producers’ organisations, the statement said.

The minister said the new fulfilment centre will further expand Flipkart’s supply chain network and enable doorstep delivery of groceries across Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

Likewise, the centre will create nearly 800 direct and indirect job opportunities and enable pan-India market access to thousands of local sellers, MSMEs, and small farmers in the region, she added.

Maan said the state government has created an industry-friendly atmosphere here due to which Punjab is emerging as the favourite destination for investment.

The centre will offer customers a wide variety of regional grocery products across several categories, Flipkart Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Rajneesh Kumar said.

He also stated that this facility is spread over 80,000 square feet area with a dispatch capacity of over one lakh units per day.

It will cater to the grocery needs of over 600 PIN codes across several cities and towns, including Amritsar, Ambala, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, and Shimla, Kumar said.

spot_img
Latest News
FashionNehal Gautam -

Armani Exchange opens outlet in Goa

The latest outlet is located at Goa's Manohar International Airport (MOPA) Mumbai: Italian apparel and accessories brand Armani Exchange has...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In