Amazon India signs pact with Guj Govt, EDII to boost state's exports

PTI
By PTI
70
0
PTI
PTI

New Delhi: Amazon India on Monday said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) and the Cottage and Rural Industries Department, Government of Gujarat, to help drive e-commerce exports from the state.

Amazon will focus on bringing weavers, artisans and other micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from Gujarat on Amazon Global Selling, the e-commerce exports programme.

Gujarat Minister for MSMEs, Cottage, Khadi and Rural Industries Balwantsinh Rajput said: “One of our key priorities has been to boost exports from Gujarat and through this partnership with Amazon, we aim to empower lakhs of MSMEs in Gujarat to embrace e-commerce exports.”

The Cottage and Rural Industries Department will identify about 1,000 artisans in handloom and handicrafts through its Hastkala Setu Yojana programme.

Amazon and EDII will conduct hybrid (in-person and online) training sessions and workshops on B2C e-commerce exports, educating the artisans on registering and listing their products to sell on more than 18 Amazon Global Marketplaces and tools for making exports easier.

Director of Global Trade at Amazon India Bhupen Wakankar said the collaboration is a key step towards helping lakhs of MSMEs, weavers and artisans across the state grow their business globally through e-commerce exports.

