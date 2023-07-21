Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Latest NewsReal Estate / Shopping Centres

Omaxe founder Rohtas Goel to be non-executive director; sons to lead realty firm

PTI
By PTI
12
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

Under the succession plan, elder son Mohit Goel has become Managing Director of Delhi-based Omaxe, while Jatin Goel is now executive director

New Delhi: Realty firm Omaxe on Thursday announced a succession with founder Rohtas Goel relinquishing the role of executive director and delegating responsibilities to his two sons Mohit and Jatin Goel.

Under the succession plan, elder son Mohit Goel has become Managing Director of Delhi-based Omaxe, while Jatin Goel is now executive director.

In a statement, Omaxe said that Rohtas Goel, the Founder Chairman, has “relinquished his role as Executive Director and decided to continue in the capacity of a non-executive director and Chairman.”

Under the leadership of two brothers, Omaxe said the company would focus on reducing debt and exploring additional growth opportunities through public-private partnerships.

“I am proud to witness the evolution of Omaxe and see my sons take the helm. This transition marks a turning point in the company’s history, where Omaxe will embark on new avenues of growth and continue to make significant contributions to the real estate industry,” Rohtas Goel said.

The company’s MD Mohit Goel said the primary focus will be to reduce debt and strengthen the company’s financial position.

“We are also excited about exploring public-private partnerships to drive growth and create value for our stakeholders,” he added.

Omaxe has delivered over 132 million square feet of real estate space. It has delivered 21 group housing real estate projects, 10 integrated townships, and 14 commercial malls/office spaces/hotels/SCOs.

The group has another 22 million square feet of space under construction. This includes 7 ongoing integrated townships, 5 group housing projects and 7 commercial malls/office spaces/hotels/SCOs.

Omaxe Group began its journey in 1987 when Rohtas Goel laid the foundation to undertake construction and contracting business, the statement added.

spot_img
Latest News
E-CommercePTI -

IndiaMart Q1 profit jumps 78% to Rs 83 crore; to buy back shares worth Rs 500 crore

The company also announced the buyback of 12,50,000 equity shares worth Rs 500 crore New Delhi: Online B2B marketplace and...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In
MORE STORIES
IndiaMart Website

IndiaMart Q1 profit jumps 78% to Rs 83 crore; to buy...

PTI -