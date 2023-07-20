Google News
Restaurant chain Chili’s Grill & Bar opens 3rd outlet in Bengaluru

Located at Lulu Global Mall, Binnipete, the restaurant has a seating area for 136 guests

Bengaluru: American casual dining restaurant chain Chili’s Grill & Bar has opened its third outlet in Bengaluru, the company said in a press release. Located at Lulu Global Mall, Binnipete, the restaurant houses a seating area for 136 guests, with an additional 52 seats.

“This is our first Chili’s outlet under Stellar Concepts Pvt Ltd. in the city and our third establishment in the Silicon Valley of India. We anticipate the same warmth and hospitality from the people of Bengaluru, as we have received in other parts of the country,” said Rajiv Saluja, director of Stellar Concepts Pvt. Ltd.

Chili’s Grill & Bar is owned and operated by Delhi-based restaurant franchise company Stellar Concepts Pvt. Ltd across India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

The company owns master franchises of more than 25 restaurants under the brand names Chili’s Grill & Bar, Paul, Cinnabon and Auntie Anne’s.

“Bengaluru is one of the fastest-growing cities in India, and we are excited to strengthen our successful relationship with Stellar Concepts Pvt. Ltd. by opening a new restaurant in one of the hottest spots in the city,” said Joseph Tijerina, senior director of Brinker International Global Operations.

Founded in 1975, Chili’s Grill & Bar is the flagship brand of Dallas-based Brinker International, Inc. The QSR (quick service restaurant) chain entered India in 2010.

