Bengaluru: Homegrown footwear retailer Khadim has expanded its retail footprint with the launch of its 225th store in West Bengal, the company said in a press release on Friday. The new store is located on the second floor of Metropolis Mall, Highland Park.

The latest store is part of the company’s strategic retail expansion to reach out to a large demographic of consumers residing in the Southern EM Bypass and its fringes.

“We are rapidly increasing our consumer touch points and expanding our retail presence with an aim to take affordable fashion footwear closer to our patrons. With the launch of our store in Metropolis Mall we aim to cater to the customers in the vicinity of Southern Bypass and will be available at their convenience,” said Rittick Roy Burman, whole-time director at Khadim India Ltd.

The company offers sections for men, women and children under its primary brand Khadim and sub-brands British Walkers, Lazard, Turk, Sharon, Cleo, Pro, and Bonito.

Headquartered in Kolkata, Khadim India Ltd. was founded in the 1960s and opened its first shoe store in Chitpur, Kolkata. The company is engaged in the retail and distribution of footwear and accessories. Since its launch, the footwear retailer has expanded its reach across 23 states and 1 union territory through 846 retail stores and its distribution vertical has a network of 700 distributors.

Khadim is aiming to expand its reach across urban, semi-urban, tier 2 and 3 cities teamed with its strong omnichannel presence, the release added.