Fashion brand icons: Suresh Seerna of RS Brothers

Suresh Seerna

Director Marketing & Sourcing, RS Brothers (South India Shopping Mall, Kanchipuram Narayani Silks & De-Royal)



Education

MBA (Marketing) Coventry University, London

Career history and experience

Started the journey from managing, understanding product sales and requirement from customer point of view, understanding the store front management sales and administration. With this experience, I moved on to the sourcing/purchase department involved with the team and presently heading the sourcing team of men’s department and involved in data analytics to understand the sales/ purchase patterns and formed structure of reporting to get the clearer picture of data.



After that, I am involved in the marketing strategies of the company, changed the company’s traditional approach of marketing to digitalization. Presently, heading the department with overall experience of a decade.

Role and responsibilities

Heading marketing, sourcing and front-end operations.

Strengths:

• Positive

• Passionate

• Able to lead

Weakness

Not a weakness, I say, involving in lot of roles or tasks at the same time.

Aspiration you want to fulfill

Want to build a world class brand of ethnic wear and be a leader in the textiles and garments industry.

Game changing retail technologies according to you

• AI in data analytics

• Omnichannel approach

• Voice commerce

Skills that helped you succeed in this industry

• Understanding the customer needs.

• Requirements from front end and understanding the same with the data.

• Right approach at the right time.

• Fostering and building a culture of continuous innovation.

Lessons learned over the years

• Involve people to understand their needs and concerns.

• Involve the team in management decisions and adapt quickly to any new trends/innovations and keep updated with the market.

• Cut down stumbling blocks.

Your take on the future of industry

Future will always be bright. Supply chain efficiency will increase. Approach to customers will become more efficient, targeting the right consumer at the right time.

If you had to pen down your top 3 learnings from your career

• Take initiative.

• Right communication.

• Learn to adapt quickly.

Life mantra

Adapt as per the changing workplace dynamics and trends; innovation leads to progress.

This article first appeared in IMAGES Group’s Business of Fashion Magazine March 2023 issue.