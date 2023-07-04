Local shopping app Pincode goes live in 10 Indian cities

Consumers in these cities will now be able to purchase groceries and order food from all local shops and restaurants on the App

Bengaluru: Pincode, a local shopping app developed by PhonePe on the ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) platform has gone live in 10 cities across the country, the company said in a press release on Tuesday. The cities include Mumbai, Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Kolkata.

Consumers in these cities will now be able to purchase groceries and order food from all local shops and restaurants on Pincode.

“We are thrilled to share that Pincode is now live in 10 cities across India. The initial response and rapid consumer adoption of Pincode has given us the confidence to expand our services,” said Lalit Singh, general manager of Pincode.

Pincode has a presence of local brands like Society Stores in Mumbai, Khan Chacha in Delhi, Ajfan Dates and Nuts in Chennai, and Paradise Biryani in Hyderabad. The company is also working towards expanding into additional categories such as pharma, fashion, and electronics.

“Pincode is committed to growing the ecosystem, and we will continue expanding our category offerings and scaling our presence nationwide. In the coming months, we have ambitious plans for expansion into more cities,” Singh added.

Pincode app was launched in Bengaluru in April 2023 and it has already delivered over 1 lakh orders in the city. The app focuses on hyperlocal commerce and promotes local shopkeepers and sellers to digitally connect each city’s consumers.