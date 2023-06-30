Google News
Wow! Momo Foods enters Bhopal with Wow! Momo, Wow China

The new Wow! Momo, Wow China outlets at DB Mall in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Source: LinkedIn
The foray is a milestone of sorts for Wow Foods as Bhopal is the 30th city that Wow! Momo is present in

New Delhi: Multi-category quick service restaurant (QSR) chain Wow! Momo has made its foray into Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh by opening one outlet each of Wow! Momo and Wow China in the city, Sagar Daryani, co-founder and chief executive officer Wow! Momo Foods Pvt. Ltd. announced on social media.

“Wow! Momo and #WowChina enters into #Bhopal and opens @ DB Mall, food court. This is our 30th city with over 600 outlets in India across the 3 verticals of #WowMomo, #WowChina & #WowChicken. #ThankYou for all your #love & #support,” Daryani wrote on LinkedIn while sharing photos of the new stores.

Daryani was also a marquee speaker at the Images Group’s PRC 2023 held in Mumbai.

The new Wow! Momo and Wow! China stores in the DB City Mall, Bhopal, are 500 sq. ft each, according to Murali Krishnan, co-founder and chief marketing officer at Wow! Momo Foods Pvt. Ltd.

“Bhopal is filled with great foodies. The crowd is ready to experiment, look at newer innovation and great brand loyalty in such a city. To win the heart of India, there’s no better city than actually the heart city of India,” said Krishnan to IndiaRetailing in a WhatsApp communication.

Giving an idea about the brand’s expansion plan in the city, Krishnan said, “Bhopal is a very critical market and like we are expanding in Indore—we have launched eight outlets in less than six months; our Bhopal expansion will also be rapid.”

Launched in August 2008, Wow! Momo now has over 600 outlets across 30 cities. The QSR chain is expected to end the current financial year with a topline of over Rs 450 crore, which is almost double of Rs 220 crore recorded in the last fiscal year, the brand shared in a March 2023 release announcing the launch of its first Wow! Eats store in Chennai.

The brand is also planning to open over 250 Wow! Momo outlets in the financial year 2024, the release added.

Select Citywalk opens 4 new stores in June

The new stores opened at Select Citywalk include Choko la, Raymond, Looks Salon and Home Stop New Delhi: Saket-based Select...

