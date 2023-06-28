Google News
FNP (Ferns N Petals) appoints Ashish Goel as Chief Technology Officer

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
New Delhi: Gifting brand Ferns N Petals FNP has appointed Ashish Goel as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO), the company announced in a release on Wednesday.

Goel will spearhead the company’s technological advancements globally and lead the development of cutting-edge solutions to enhance the overall digital experience for its customers.

Goel will be responsible for driving the company’s technological vision, overseeing the development of digital products, and enhancing the brand’s online platform. His primary focus will be on leveraging emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics, to deliver personalized and engaging experiences to customers across all touchpoints.

Goel will be succeeding Vasanth Kamatgi, who has been instrumental in the growth story of FNP, by helping the brand embrace cutting-edge technology, which facilitated 10 times growth of the business within a span of seven years.

With 70% of its revenue coming from online retail and a presence across India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Singapore, FNP considers this appointment to be of significance as the brand focuses on its digital-first strategy.

Goel has a proven track record of driving digital transformations, and has a deep understanding of the e-commerce industry, having implemented digital strategies for various renowned brands, the release added.

He was the co-founder and CTO at Milk Basket, a daily micro-delivery service offering grocery and household needs, where he established and expanded the technology and product team, from the ground up.

“As we ready ourselves for the next phase, innovation, technology and sustainability will play a crucial role. Ashish with his extensive experience and expertise will be a valuable addition to our leadership team,” Pawan Gadia, Global CEO and Director FNP said.

“His extensive experience and expertise will help us drive our digital transformation journey, enhancing our position as an industry leader,” Gadia added.

“I am honoured to be a part of FNP and contribute to its continued growth and success. I look forward to leveraging technology to innovate and create meaningful experiences that will further strengthen the bond between our customers and their loved ones,” said Goel.

Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleSanya Arora -

Meena Bazaar opens fifth store in Ghaziabad

Meena Bazaar's flagship store is at Karol Bagh and is spread across an area of 10,000 sq. ft. and...

