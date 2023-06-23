The Yellow Dwelling enters Chennai with a retail store

The new outlet is spread across 1200 sq. ft. of retail space and is located at Shenoy Nagar, Aminjikarai, Chennai

Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based home furnishing and décor brand The Yellow Dwelling will open the doors of its first store in Chennai on 25 June, the company said in a press release on Friday.

“We are super thrilled to open a store in Chennai,” said Abhinayah Sundaramoorthy, co-founder of The Yellow Dwelling.

The brand offers an eco-friendly catalogue and its latest store offers products including curtains, bed sheets and bed linen, cushions, throws, rugs, table linens, napkins, handwoven baskets, terracotta pots, candles, mirrors and wall decor.

The Yellow Dwelling was founded in 2017 by a husband and wife duo, Nandakumar and Sundaramoorthy. Apart from the new store in Chennai, The Yellow Dwelling operates six more offline stores in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Gurgaon and Delhi NCR.