The Yellow Dwelling opens its second store in Delhi NCR

New Delhi: Bengaluru-based home furnishing and décor brand The Yellow Dwelling has opened its second store in Delhi NCR. The latest store is located on Mehrauli-Gurugram road near Ghitorni market and spread across an area of 600 sq ft., the brand announced in a press release on Wednesday.

The store reflects The Yellow Dwelling’s bespoke and cozy space style, harmonizing beauty and sustainability, according the release.

The brand offers an eco-friendly catalogue and at its latest store it is offering a range of curtains, sheets, cushions, bedding, throws, rugs, table linens, napkins, hand-woven baskets, and showpieces.

“Every collection is thoughtfully crafted, drawing inspiration from global trends and seasonal influences. We take pride in introducing innovative designs utilizing premium cotton and other natural fibers such as water reed grass and river grass. The cotton that we use is sustainable cotton and the fabric print colours are skin-safe so that customers can make conscious choices in their home furnishing and décor,” Abhinayah Sundaramoorthy, co-founder, The Yellow Dwelling said.

Currently, the brand has six stores across India, two in Bengaluru, each at HSR layout and Kamannahalli, one in Hyderabad at Gachibowli, one in Pune at Deccan mall (JM Road), one in Gurugram at South City Mall and the latest one at Ghitorni market on Mehrauli-Gurugram road.

“Delhiites have an unwavering passion for home décor and furnishing, reflecting their vibrant spirit and flair for stylish living. From timeless to modern designs, individuals in this city take immense pride in crafting personalized spaces that embody their distinct tastes and preferences, making home décor an essential element of their lifestyle. We are confident that our products will find a cherished place in the homes of Delhi’s residents,” Nandakumar, co-founder, The Yellow Dwelling said.

The Yellow Dwelling was founded in 2017 by a husband and wife duo, Abhinayah Sundaramoorthy and Nandakumar. They’re based in Bengaluru, the location from where the brand’s journey began.