PE firm Carlyle offloads entire stake in Delhivery for Rs 709 cr

New Delhi: US-based private equity firm Carlyle on Thursday offloaded its entire 2.53% stake in supply chain company Delhivery for Rs 709 crore through open market transactions.

BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Norges Bank, Societe Generale, Saudi Central Bank, Washington State Investment Board, Lockheed Martin Corporation Master Retirement Trust, Morgan Stanley Mauritius Company, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte, Tokio Marine Life Insurance Singapore and AIA Singapore, among others, were the buyers of shares.

Carlyle through its special-purpose vehicle CA Swift Investments sold the shares of Delhivery in 11 tranches.

CA Swift Investments offloaded a total of 1,84,04,607 shares, amounting to 2.53% stake in Delhivery, as per the block deal data available with the BSE.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 385.5 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 709.50 crore.

The US-based investment firm was holding a 2.53% stake in the supply chain company, shareholding data for the quarter ended March 2023 with the BSE showed.

Last year in November, Carlyle sold a 2.5% stake in Delhivery for Rs 607 crore through an open market transaction.

In May 2022, the logistics and supply chain company launched its initial public offer (IPO).

Shares of Delhivery fell 0.45% to finish at Rs 386.65 per piece on the BSE.