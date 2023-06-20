spot_img
Etchcraft Emporium opens flagship store in Gurugram

Etchcraft Emporium has collaborated with Building Brands For Tomorrow (BBFT) to help accelerate its retail expansion plans in India

New Delhi: Omni-channel personalized accessories company Etchcraft Emporium has opened its flagship store for corporate gifting at Cyberpark in Gurugram, Delhi NCR, the brand announced in a release on Tuesday.

“Through our innovative engraving technology, we offer both mass customization for corporate sector and instant customization for individuals,” Raghav Bansal, co-founder, Etchcraft Emporium said.

Etchcraft Emporium has collaborated with Building Brands For Tomorrow (BBFT) to help accelerate its retail expansion plans in the country.

“With a fresh perspective on fashion, this brand has carved its own niche by specializing in the customization of wearable accessories,” Rohit Singh, founder and chief executive officer, Building Brands For Tomorrow (BBFT) said.

Founded in 2019, Etchcraft Emporium is known for its instant customization and engraving in less than 15 minutes and offers a range of personalized premium accessories with a portfolio spanning over 100 products, said the brand in its release.

The brand offers ‘detailed engraving’, 3D printing technology and precision engraving.

Building Brands for Tomorrow (BBFT) is an end-to-end franchise and growth-bolstering consultancy that assists founders in scaling their businesses. It has helped over 50 restaurants and more than 15 retail brands in expanding their footprints through franchising, consulting and fund raising.

