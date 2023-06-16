PVR Cinemas launches new multiplex in Bengaluru

The new 7-screen multiplex at Global Mall can seat 1,189 people

Bengaluru: Multiplex chain PVR Inox has launched a new multiplex in Bengaluru at Global Mall, Mysore Road, a company official wrote on social media. The new seven-screen multiplex has a capacity to seat 1,189 people.

“Another milestone reached, this year’s second multiplex in Bengaluru opened in Global Mall Mysore Road,” said Santanu Pai, vice president of business development at PVR Ltd., in a LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the new multiplex.

“This will house 7 audis including 1 4DX. The state-of-the-art projection system with Atoms sound will make this place an instant hit. Please join us in the new age cinema watching wave,” he added.

This year’s first Indian multiplex in Bengaluru was launched in January at Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru, Bhartiya City. The 7-screen multiplex was PVR’s 17th in Karnataka with a seating capacity of 1,343.

Headquartered in Gurugram, PVR Ltd. was founded by Ajay Bijli in 1997. The company established India’s first multiplex cinema in 1997 at Saket in New Delhi. In March 2022, PVR Ltd. announced a merger with Inox Leisure Ltd.

Currently, the merged entity PVR Inox Ltd. has 1689 screens across 115 cities (India and Sri Lanka) with 361 properties and a seating capacity of 3.59 lakh seats, according to the company website.