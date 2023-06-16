Fashion brand icons: Nagakanaka Durga Prasad Chalavadi of Sai Silks Kalamandir Ltd

IndiaRetailing brings you a series in which we highlight the brand icons in India’s thriving fashion and lifestyle industry. Today, the spotlight is on Nagakanaka Durga Prasad Chalavadi

Mumbai: No business can survive for long without a vision; even if it does, it would be susceptible to every disruption and upheaval that generally comes in its business cycle. It needs a leader who has the capacity to translate, create that vision, or make it clearer and turn it into reality. The very essence of leadership is having a vision in the first place. Moreover, as you can’t blow an uncertain trumpet, it should be clearly articulated so that they can manage and lead people. A team led by a visionary leader with a clear direction knows what it can achieve and how far it can go.

In this special feature, IndiaRetailing highlights the brand icons in India’s thriving fashion and lifestyle industry. Today, the spotlight is on…

Nagakanaka Durga Prasad Chalavadi

Managing Director, Sai Silks Kalamandir Ltd

Education

Masters degree in Business Administration from Institute of Management Education, Pune

Career history and experience

He has more than 16 years of experience in the retail sector.

Role and responsibilities

Responsible for the overall management, finance, internal controls and security systems of the company

Strengths & weaknesses

Strengths

Team and family

Technology in business operations

Loyal customer base

Supporting the weaker sections of society such as weavers

Weakness

I am always entrepreneurial at heart and I don’t think anything as a weakness, but take it as challenges and have always overcome them.

Aspirations you want to fulfil

Make SSKL as a global apparel retailer and making my country proud. Build a pan India retail store chain

Game changing retail technologies according to you

We built our Customized ERP that has enabled me to act swiftly on all business needs.

Artificial Intelligence and data analysis is helping us in day to day business operations.

Shift from physical to digital currency is enabling users to spend more.

Skills that helped you succeed in this industry

I have always been a student of life and its teachings. One particular skill that has helped achieve this scale is that to have a focused approach over things with a consistent effort. I always had a grand vision and worked hard without deviation, giving my 100% every day.

Lessons learned over the years

If you put your focus towards achieving some goals without deviation and having no expectation, you will succeed. If you absolutely love what you do, then you will love the journey. If you love the journey, you will be surprised how long you have come and how much you have achieved in life.

Any role model in the industry

TATA group has been my inspiration. Their approach on the corporate governance, vision, business approach and their impact on the Indian economy over the decades has always inspired me.

If you had to pen down your top learning from your career

Corporate governance

Vision

Business approach

Life mantra

In any business, people who are most successful are the ones who love what they do.

This article first appeared in IMAGES Group’s Business of Fashion Magazine March 2023 issue