Register Now
REGISTER NOW
Google News
spot_img
Latest NewsResults

Titan reports 5% increase in PAT to Rs 771 cr for Q4

PTI
By PTI
37
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

The company posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 736 crore in the year-ago period.

New Delhi: Titan Company on Friday reported a 5% increase in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 771 crore for the March quarter.

The company posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 736 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 11,472 crore during the period under review from Rs 9,419 crore in the fourth quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal.

For the year ended March 31, 2024, the company posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 3,496 crore as compared with Rs 3,274 crore in FY23.

Total income for FY24 stood at Rs 47,501 crore as compared with Rs 38,675 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal.

“As we look forward to FY25, all businesses of the company are single-mindedly continuing to focus on satisfying the ever-evolving needs of our lifestyle consumers,” Titan Company MD C K Venkataraman said.

Latest News
Latest NewsPTI -

Arvind Ltd Q4 profit rises 7.32% at Rs 104.42 crore

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,074.51 croreNew Delhi: Textiles manufacturer Arvind...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.