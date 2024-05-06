Tim Hortons enters Hyderabad

With the launch of its new store at Inorbit Mall, the coffeehouse chain reached 30 store mark in India

Bengaluru: International coffeehouse and restaurant chain Tim Hortons has launched its first store in Hyderabad, according to a company official’s social media post. Located at Inorbit Mall, Madhapur, it is the 30th Tim Hortons outlet in the country.

“Tim Hortons India now open at InorbitMall Hyderabad. Our first store in Hyderabad and now 30 stores successfully launched in India,” Davesh Mehra, lead of projects – North at Tim Hortons India, said in a LinkedIn post on Saturday.

The mall also hosts more than 20 cafe and restaurant chains such as Starbucks Chili’s, Keventers, California Burrito and Pizza Express.

“Visit the stunning looking store to enjoy your favourite French vanilla, iced cappuccino, donuts and a delectable range of other goodies. This milestone represents a significant step forward for our organisation and marks an exciting new chapter in our journey,” added Mehra.

Tim Hortons made its Indian debut in August 2022 by opening two outlets in the National Capital Region (NCR). The brand entered India through an exclusive master franchise agreement with AG Café, a joint venture entity jointly owned by the retail conglomerate Apparel Group and Gateway Partners, an emerging markets alternative investment manager.

Currently, the coffee retailer is present in cities including Bengaluru, New Delhi, Chandigarh, Pune, Gurugram, Noida, Ludhiana and Mumbai.

Tim Hortons is a multinational coffeehouse and restaurant chain, based in Toronto. The company was founded in 1964 by Canadian hockey players Tim Horton and Jim Charade. Globally, Tim Hortons is operated by Restaurant Brands International Inc. with over 5,100 restaurants across 15 countries.