Online food chain Salad Days enters Bengaluru

The food tech brand aims to launch three cloud kitchens in Bengaluru followed by others over the next few months

Bengaluru: Online cloud kitchen chain Salad Days has expanded its presence to Bengaluru, the company said in a press release on Wednesday. As a part of its immediate plans for the city, the food tech brand aims to launch three cloud kitchens followed by others over the next few months.

“Our decision to choose Bengaluru as our next destination was driven by its potential as a challenging market with a unique customer buying behaviour. We anticipate substantial B2B revenue opportunities in Bengaluru, which will not only bolster our market presence but also pave the way for our future growth,” said Varun Madan, founder of Salad Days.

“By establishing a strong presence in the Silicon Valley of India, our aim is to meticulously test and refine our standard operating procedures for national expansion over the next few years. Moreover,” he added

Salad Days will be offering the same menu as Delhi in Bengaluru.

Founded in 2014, Salad Days currently has a network of 10 cloud kitchens located across the Delhi-NCR region, with a central kitchen located at Udyog Vihar Phase 1, near DLF Cyber City. Its products are also available on online food delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato.

Shortly the brand is set to expand to other metro cities. By strategically targeting untapped markets and leveraging its existing consumer base, Salad Days aims to acquire over 5 lakh new customers over the next two years, the release added.