Fashion brand icons: Manish Vikram Asthana of H&B Stores Ltd.

New Delhi: No business can survive for long without a vision; even if it does, it would be susceptible to every disruption and upheaval that generally comes in its business cycle. It needs a leader who has the capacity to translate, create that vision, or make it clearer and turn it into reality. The very essence of leadership is having a vision in the first place. Moreover, as you can’t blow an uncertain trumpet, it should be clearly articulated so that they can manage and lead people. A team led by a visionary leader with a clear direction knows what it can achieve and how far it can go.

Manish Vikram Asthana

COO, Business Head

Education

MBA (Marketing)

Career history and experience

20 +years of retail experience

Role and responsibilities

Heading the business and responsible for the growth and P&L of the business.

Strengths:

• Motivated and a good motivator

• Innovative strategist

• Relentless

Weaknesses:

• Impatient

• Hijacking the agenda

• Failing to set clear expectations

Aspiration

Open New U stores internationally.

Game changing retail technologies

• Digital Data Analytics

• Endless Isle (omnichannel)

• Retail Video Analytics

Skills that helped you succeed in this industry

• Big- picture oriented/clear, strong vision

• Eye for details

• Team player



Lessons and learning over the years

• Focus on Customers/Power of Consumer

• Need for speed and agility

• Omnichannel

• Digital transformation

• Data analytics

• Invest/Upgrade supply chain

Your take on the future of industry

Speed, convenience, personalization will be key. Also besides being omnichannel, the retailers need to give the consumer an omni experience.

Any role model in the industry

Falguni Nayar

If you had to pen down your top 3 learnings from your career

• Be data- driven

• Learn to adapt quickly as the business is evolving so

quickly and dramatically.

• Build relationships by remembering details.

Life mantra

“Once a new technology rolls over you, if you’re not part of the steamroller, you’re part of the road..” (Stewart Brand)

