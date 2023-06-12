Winni Cakes & More records 74% Y-o-Y GMV growth

Winni Cakes & More by Winni has also opened 125 more retail stores in financial year 2022-23

New Delhi: Panchkula-based Winni Cakes & More has recorded a year-on-year growth of 74% in gross merchandise value (GMV) in the financial year (FY) 2022-23, the brand announced in a release on Monday. The brand also opened 125 stores in tier-2, tier-3 cities in the year. This has helped the company to clock a GMV of Rs 335 crore in FY 2022-2023, up from Rs 192 crore in FY 2021-22.

In FY 2020-21, the company had 92 operational stores and it increased to 177 in FY 2021-22. Currently, it has more than 300 retail stores in 25 states and five union territories.

“Now, we have 300+ operational stores in almost 168 cities of India, and we are emerging as ‘the best quality neighbourhood bakery’ in the mass premium brand segment which has a wide range of quality product offerings that used to be available only in metros & tier-1 cities,” said Sujeet Kumar Mishra, co-founder and chief executive officer, Winni & Winni Cakes & More.

“Our YoY growth speaks a lot about our increasing popularity. I am truly happy that Winni Cakes & More is not just filling the gaps in the supply chain, but we have also given employment opportunities to 2000+ families through our outlet stores,” Mishra added.

Panchkula-based, Winni Cakes & More is the bakery retail arm of Winni, an online gifting platform. Winni has more than 3,000 vendors on its network in more than 700 cities, according to the release. In addition, it has more than 300 franchises with delivery capacity in more than 40 countries including the USA, the Middle East and South East Asia.