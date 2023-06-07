GoKwik acquires chat commerce startup Tellephant

Following the acquisition of Tellephant, ecommerce enabler GoKwik has launched the WhatsApp solution KwikChat to help retail brands tap conversational commerce

New Delhi: E-commerce enablerGoKwikhas acquired omnichannel communications specialist Tellephant to help tap into the potential of conversational commerce, the brand announced in a press release on Tuesday.

Tellephant is a Bangalore based, artificial intelligence and machine learning software company that specializes in omni channel conversations that create delightful user experiences.

“Acquiring Tellephant is a step towards enabling deeper solutions for e-commerce brands and helping them further scale their business,” Chirag Taneja, co-founder, Gokwik said.

Following the acquisition, GoKwikhas launched KwikChat, a one-stop solution on Whatsapp catering to multiple use cases across the e-commerce funnel. This can be used to power end-to-end conversational commerce backed by GoKwik’s checkout experience and return-to-origin (RTO) intelligence.

“With KwikChat, we aim to boost revenues for e-commerce brands straight out of WhatsApp which has become an increasingly important channel for brands to drive marketing automation campaigns as well as to ensure superior customer experience,” he added.

According to Taneja, the company has already witnessed a jump of over 200%in return on ad spend(ROAS)through KwikChat.

The company claims that KwikChat helps brands increase abandoned checkout conversion by 20%, while improving feedback and review rates and reducing support costs by over 80%.

“We eagerly anticipate the direction GoKwik will steer the Tellephant brand, and we’re confident it will significantly influence the landscape of e-commerce through WhatsApp,” said Varun Kapoor, co-founder, Tellephant.

Founded in 2020, GoKwik is a Bengaluru-based startup thatclaims to have enabled more than 300 e-commerce brands to promote, sell, and provide support through WhatsApp.