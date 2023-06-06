Curtain Raiser: India D2C Summit 2023

IMAGES India D2C Summit & Awards to host more than 200 speakers and 400 brands over two days of knowledge exchange on the burgeoning $100 billion Indian D2C market

Mumbai: IMAGES India D2C Summit 2023 presented by DHL and powered by GreenHonchos will be held on the 7 and 8 June 2023 at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake. More than 200 speakers, over 1000 attendees and over 400 brands and companies — will be gathering for networking and knowledge-sharing at the mega event, which includes the country’s most innovative founders, brightest minds and trailblazing D2C brands. The speaker line-up includes masters of their business who are handpicked to share their proven blueprints to success via in-depth talks, panel discussions, workshops and live Q&A sessions.

“D2C innovation has disrupted and transformed retailing in India like never before. The agility, flexibility and responsiveness that D2C brands have brought to the value chain are now defining the new standards of retailing. IMAGES India D2C Summit 2023 will be hosting the most exciting conversations and debates on the future of this phenomenon, which has taken India by storm and completely changed retail business models,” said Bhavesh Pitroda, Convenor, IMAGES India D2C Summit, and Group CEO & Director, IMAGES Group.

With an eye on decoding product, strategy and tech roadmaps with today’s breakthrough brands, India’s vast D2C ecosystem will be gathering to discuss, deliberate and share exclusive knowledge, and actionable strategies on how to build, operate, and scale profitable D2C businesses for today and tomorrow.

“DHL Supply Chain has been the partner of choice for retail brands in India for decades and has supported them in their journey to become iconic brands over the years. We are very excited by the possibilities and promise of the D2C ecosystem, our Fulfilment Network has been designed to help D2C players fuel their growth aspiration,” says Vikas Anand, Managing Director, DHL Supply Chain India.

The event will have compelling conference sessions, eye-opening expert talks and tailored networking opportunities.

Highlights

Conference inaugural: From $100bn to $1000bn — How will D2C Brands Service India’s Consumption Boom? Twenty-five of India’s fastest-growing D2C brands will throw out crystal ball insights on the future for the brands targeting India’s vast millennial and Gen Z customers.

Research presentation: Leading market research organisation RedSeer Consulting will translate D2C Data points into actionable insights.

Expert talk: Vikram Gupta, founder and managing partner, IvyCap Ventures Business will share his expertise on metrics and strategies for brand longevity.

Key session: From the Investor’s Table — What Startups Can Do To Win Over VCs: Every D2C brand’s essential guide to making a powerful impact on investors! Check out the full Agenda here.

D2C Unplugged — Tales & Tastings: An exciting networking and connections banquet on the evening of 7 June.

SOLOx: Stories that inspire — Tales from gifted entrepreneurs who dared to dream. An unmissable stage sequence of 5-min inspiring talks from D2C pioneers, disruptors and change-makers.

Book Launch: Unveiling of Evolve, a unique research publication featuring a first-ever narration of Indian D2C Brands’ growth journeys and milestones.

Workshops: Focussed workshops on important aspects of business including customer retention, Facebook ads, Instagram, Google, content marketing and more.

Awards: The two-day mega event will culminate with IMAGES India D2C Awards 2023, the grand celebration that recognizes India’s most exciting, innovative and fastest-growing D2C brands across every consumption category.

New-age speakers: Among the esteemed lineup of new-age speakers are Anurag Kedia, co-founder and chief executive officer of Pilgrim; Param Bhargava, founder, T.A.C – The Ayurveda Company; Amit Sharma, marketing lead, APAC eCom at Fossil; Abhishek Gupta from MamaEarth; Vikas Anand, managing director, DHL Supply Chain; and Deepti Naithani, director – D2C Business, Tata Consumer Products, and many others. Check out the full speaker lineup here:

The two-day event promises a rich combination of knowledge-sharing sessions, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, providing attendees with the tools and connections needed to thrive in the D2C space in 2023.

To know more about our partners, click here.