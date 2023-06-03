spot_img
In FocusPeople

Tech icon of the week: Neilmani Sahu, JSW Paints

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
35
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Neilmani Sahu, head of information technology, JSW Paints this week

New Delhi: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58 percent of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”

In this special feature, IndiaRetailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….

Neilmani Sahu
A competent technology professional with 20 plus years of experience in application management, business process management, digital transformation, project management, IT strategy, enterprise architecture, SaaS, PaaS, IaaS, cloud computing, predictive analytics, Neilmani has a knack for detail-oriented practices. He also possesses a total of 16+ years of experience spanning around IT consulting, retail, wholesale, brick & mortar, e-commerce. In the past 8+ years he has been working on digital transformation across corporate functions like sales, marketing, operation, SCM, fi nance, HR, IT and consumer service. He also brings to the table volumes of experience in multiple technologies of Microsoft & Oracle in ERP, CRM, e-commerce, intranet portals, business intelligence, mobile apps., predictive analytics and cloud computing.

Roles & Responsibilities
– Application management
– Business process management
– Digital transformation
– Project management
– IT strategy
– Enterprise architecture
– SaaS
– PaaS
– IaaS
– Cloud computing
– Predictive analytics

Career History & Experience
– JSW Paints
Head IT
Jul 2021- present
– Kaya Ltd.
Head of Information Technology
Jul 2018- June 2021
– Staples India
Head of IT
Jun 2015- Jun 2018
– Aditya Birla Retail Ltd.
AGM
Aug 2008- Jun 2015
– Pricewaterhouse Coopers
Sr. Consultant
Apr 2007- Jul 2008

Education
– University of Washington
Machine Learning Foundation, Artificial Intelligence
2018 -2018 (Grade A)
– K J Somaiya Institute of Management
Master’s degree, Marketing, MIS Specialisation, Grade A+
– Mumbai University
Graduation Degree

Aspirations to Fulfill
Teacher

Awards
– Exemplary technology initiatives
Issued by BIG CIO • Mar 2018 (Associated with Staples India)
– IDC Insight Award
Issued by International Data Center -IDC (Associated with Staples India)

Skills
– Business intelligence
– Business analysis
– Project management
– Vendor management
– Customer relationship management
– Strategic planning
– Leadership

Bigger plans on horizon
I am living my life as it happens, whatever comes across in tune to being happier and getting better by day will deserve my plan.

This article first appeared in the November 2022 edition of Images Retail.

spot_img
Latest News
In FocusIndiaretailing Bureau -

Tech icon of the week: Prashant Bokil, Metro Brands Ltd.

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Prashant Bokil, heading projects & IT support,...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In