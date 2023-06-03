Tech icon of the week: Neilmani Sahu, JSW Paints

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Neilmani Sahu, head of information technology, JSW Paints this week

New Delhi: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58 percent of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”

In this special feature, IndiaRetailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….

Neilmani Sahu

A competent technology professional with 20 plus years of experience in application management, business process management, digital transformation, project management, IT strategy, enterprise architecture, SaaS, PaaS, IaaS, cloud computing, predictive analytics, Neilmani has a knack for detail-oriented practices. He also possesses a total of 16+ years of experience spanning around IT consulting, retail, wholesale, brick & mortar, e-commerce. In the past 8+ years he has been working on digital transformation across corporate functions like sales, marketing, operation, SCM, fi nance, HR, IT and consumer service. He also brings to the table volumes of experience in multiple technologies of Microsoft & Oracle in ERP, CRM, e-commerce, intranet portals, business intelligence, mobile apps., predictive analytics and cloud computing.

Roles & Responsibilities

– Application management

– Business process management

– Digital transformation

– Project management

– IT strategy

– Enterprise architecture

– SaaS

– PaaS

– IaaS

– Cloud computing

– Predictive analytics

Career History & Experience

– JSW Paints

Head IT

Jul 2021- present

– Kaya Ltd.

Head of Information Technology

Jul 2018- June 2021

– Staples India

Head of IT

Jun 2015- Jun 2018

– Aditya Birla Retail Ltd.

AGM

Aug 2008- Jun 2015

– Pricewaterhouse Coopers

Sr. Consultant

Apr 2007- Jul 2008



Education

– University of Washington

Machine Learning Foundation, Artificial Intelligence

2018 -2018 (Grade A)

– K J Somaiya Institute of Management

Master’s degree, Marketing, MIS Specialisation, Grade A+

– Mumbai University

Graduation Degree

Aspirations to Fulfill

Teacher

Awards

– Exemplary technology initiatives

Issued by BIG CIO • Mar 2018 (Associated with Staples India)

– IDC Insight Award

Issued by International Data Center -IDC (Associated with Staples India)

Skills

– Business intelligence

– Business analysis

– Project management

– Vendor management

– Customer relationship management

– Strategic planning

– Leadership

Bigger plans on horizon

I am living my life as it happens, whatever comes across in tune to being happier and getting better by day will deserve my plan.

This article first appeared in the November 2022 edition of Images Retail.