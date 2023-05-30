Dessert brand Scuzo opens 4th outlet in Delhi NCR

The new Scuzo outlet is the company’s 12th in Faridabad. The brand plans to open seven new stores next month and 100 outlets across India by 2024

New Delhi: Dessert brand Scuzo Ice ‘O’ Magic launched its 12th store in Faridabad, Haryana on Sunday. The 500 sq. ft. store is located at Omaxe World Street, Sector 79 in Faridabad, and is the brand’s fourth outlet in Delhi NCR.

The brand claims to be India’s first live popsicle concept store. The new store also offers gelato, shakes, pancakes, and multiple ice cream flavours. Its products can also be ordered on food delivery platforms like Zomato and Swiggy. It will soon also be on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

It has its own manufacturing units in Delhi and will soon set up other manufacturing units in Andhra Pradesh and Punjab.

Launch

Launched in September 2020, the dessert brand claims to be an option for the health-conscious. “People have always been fond of ice cream but during the lockdown, cold foods and drinks were avoided. This is when I thought of launching cold yet healthy desserts, so I came up with Scuzo which serves all-natural products,” said Gagan Anand, founder of Scuzo Ice ‘O’ Magic in an exclusive interaction with IndiaRetailing.

The brand initially started with the thought of launching just popsicles, making it its USP but eventually came up with other desserts as well to attract a wider audience. The first store opened in Netaji Subhash Place in New Delhi.

Initially, the bootstrapped brand expanded with only company-owned stores but now it has also taken the franchisee-owned route to expansion.

Revenue

When the brand first started, the turnover was Rs 68 lakh. “Currently, we have a turnover of Rs 5.3 crore,” revealed Anand, adding that the brand aims to grow through various channels.

Anand also added, “Our primary source of revenue generation is through royalties from franchise-owned stores.”

Expansion plans

Within three years, the brand has opened 12 stores, out of which four are in Delhi NCR. In the coming month, the brand is opening seven more stores across different areas of the country, revealed Anand. The brand’s focus is currently on metro cities and tier 2 cities. After expansion in these markets, the brand also plans to enter tier 3 cities in the future. Anand revealed that Scuzo will launch its retail model soon.

The brand aims to open 100 outlets across India by 2024, which will be a mix of franchise and company-owned stores.