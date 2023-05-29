Pansari Group expects 2x rise in the FY24

70% of the company’s sales come from Retail general trade (GT) in which the company has good penetration with a country-wide network of more than 729 distributors and over 145,527 retailers

New Delhi: B2C FMCG player Pansari Group reported a 30% boost in its sales volume in the financial year 2022-23, the company announced in a release on Monday. The group expects its sales to grow two times in the financial year 2024, the release added.

A significant 70% of the company’s sales come from Retail general trade (GT) in which the company has good penetration with a country-wide network of more than 729 distributors and over 145,527 retailers. This financial year, the Pansari Group witnessed good growth in sales in Uttar Pradesh region and is planning to replicate the success in other states in the coming months.

“The company has witnessed a robust growth in the sales number compared to the previous Fiscal Year and we will broaden our brand’s reach while we continue to innovate and deepen our relationship with our customers,” Shammi Agarwal, director, Pansari Group said.

Pansari Group is a family-run business with over 60 years of experience in the FMCG sector. The group operates through a chain of distributors and retailers across India. The group also exports to more than 61 countries including Australia, New Zealand, Canada, USA, Hong-Kong, Singapore, South Africa, Seychelles, Kenya, and Tanzania among others. As much as 21% of its sales come from exports and the balance from domestic sources.

Recently, the Pansari Group expanded its operations to Western and Southern Indian markets and is further preparing to establish itself in the FMCG sector across the nation, the release added. Read more about it here.