Dunzo launches ‘Project Swabhimaan’

Dunzo has partnered with Parinaam Foundation to support financial literacy of Women delivery partners and store executives

New Delhi: Q-commerce playerDunzo has launched ‘Project Swabhimaan’, the brand announced in a press release on Thursday. This is a financial literacy program for women delivery partners and store pickers associated with the organisation.

The initiative has been launched in partnership with Parinaam Foundation, a not-for-profit that works with urban low-income communities. Through Parinaam Foundation, 9,27,005 beneficiaries have been certified as Rupee Rani (Women) since 2012.

The training is aimed at helping women make sound financial decisions, which will benefit them in the longrun.

“We wanted to do something that has a direct impact on the earnings of our women delivery partners. One is to offer fair wages, which we do. The other is to give them the understanding needed to create a habit of saving and growing their wealth. We’ve started with training about 35 women, which is close to 10% of our women partner network,” said Ankit Shah, assistant vice president, city and supply operations, Dunzo.

“This is a learning of a lifetime that will truly benefit them,” he added.

Dunzo aims to train over 100 women by end of 2023, the release added. It also plans to make the training a part of its onboarding program.

Launched in 2015 and headquartered in Bangaluru, Dunzo is a convenience app. It connects the customer to the nearest delivery partner who can make purchases, pick up items from any store or restaurant in the city and bring them to the customer. The brand has grown with the launch of other verticals like Dunzo Daily, an online grocery ordering portal and Dunzo for Business, a platform for merchants and business owners. Currently, Dunzo is operational in eight cities and plans to grow further.