Dosa Coffee opens its first outlet in Delhi NCR

This is the first Dosa Coffee outlet outside of Kolkata where it has eight outlets

New Delhi: Dosa Coffee, a food chain offering South Indian cuisine, has launched a new outlet in Delhi NCR, the brand announced in a release. Located at N4, Purvanchal House inNoida,the outlet is 1,750 sq. ft. spread over two levels with the lower level covering 750 sq. ft. and upper level covering 1,000 sq. ft. It has a seating capacity of 72.

The restaurant offers in-store dining as well as delivery in partnership with Zomato, Swiggy and Dineout.

This is the first Dosa Coffee outlet outside of Kolkata where it has eight outlets.

“With this launch, we have marked the beginning of yet another journey while bringing the unique flavours and traditions of South India to the people of North India,” said Siddhant Dalmia, founder of Dosa Coffee.

The brand plans to expand further in Delhi NCR by opening 12 stores by the end of the financial year 2023-24, revealed Dalmia in an exclusive interaction with IndiaRetailing.

Currently, the focus is to expand in metro cities,after which the food chain plans to expansionin tier 2 cities.

Headquartered in Kolkata, Dosa Coffee was launched in 2019 by Siddhant Dalmia, a US-educated Computer Science graduate. The company has a turnover of Rs 15 crore.

 

