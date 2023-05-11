spot_img
Lulu Fashion Week 2023 comes to Lucknow

To be held at the Lulu Mall, Golf City from 12 to 14 May, the event is presented by American clothing company Levi’s in association with Flying Machine, a homegrown denim brand owned by Arvind Mills’ garments division

Bengaluru: The next edition of the Lulu Fashion Week (LFW) 2023 will be held at Lulu Mall, Golf City, Lucknow from 12 to 14 May, the company said in a release. The sixth edition of Lulu Fashion Week will display the latest collections of several brands with runway fashion shows, fashion awards and a fashion forum.

The event is presented by American clothing company Levi’s in association with Flying Machine, a homegrown denim brand owned by Arvind Mills’ garments division.

The fashion shows will be choreographed by runway/fashion choreographer Shie Lobo. In addition to the shows, LuLu Fashion Week 2023 will also feature a fashion forum and fashion awards which will bring together professionals from the fashion, entertainment and retail industry.

LFW 2023 is being held at several Lulu-operated shopping centers in various cities. The event raised the curtain at LuLu Mall, Kochi from 26 to 30 April and the second venue was at LuLu Mall, Bengaluru from 5 to 7 May. After Lunknow the penultimate leg will be held at LuLu Mall, Thiruvananthapuram from 17 to 21 May.

Lulu Mall is a division of the multinational conglomerate company Lulu Group International, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Founded in 2000 by M. A. Yusuff Ali, Lulu Group International operates a chain of hypermarkets and retail companies. Today, Lulu Group has four operational malls across the country in Kochi, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Lucknow.

