Lulu Fashion Week 2023 comes to Lucknow

Bengaluru: The next edition of the Lulu Fashion Week (LFW) 2023 will be held at Lulu Mall, Golf City, Lucknow from 12 to 14 May, the company said in a release. The sixth edition of Lulu Fashion Week will display the latest collections of several brands with runway fashion shows, fashion awards and a fashion forum.

The event is presented by American clothing company Levi’s in association with Flying Machine, a homegrown denim brand owned by Arvind Mills’ garments division.

The fashion shows will be choreographed by runway/fashion choreographer Shie Lobo. In addition to the shows, LuLu Fashion Week 2023 will also feature a fashion forum and fashion awards which will bring together professionals from the fashion, entertainment and retail industry.

LFW 2023 is being held at several Lulu-operated shopping centers in various cities. The event raised the curtain at LuLu Mall, Kochi from 26 to 30 April and the second venue was at LuLu Mall, Bengaluru from 5 to 7 May. After Lunknow the penultimate leg will be held at LuLu Mall, Thiruvananthapuram from 17 to 21 May.

Lulu Mall is a division of the multinational conglomerate company Lulu Group International, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Founded in 2000 by M. A. Yusuff Ali, Lulu Group International operates a chain of hypermarkets and retail companies. Today, Lulu Group has four operational malls across the country in Kochi, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Lucknow.