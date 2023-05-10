PRC 2023: Something for everyone

The Retail Theatre at Phygital Retail Convention (PRC) 2023 will provide the stage for discussing what matters to every sector of retail from fashion, footwear and accessories and beauty and wellness to shopping centres and food service retail

Bengaluru: Phygital Retail Convention (PRC), India’s largest retail intelligence event, is set for its 2023 edition with a mega format and experience. To be held on the 11th and 12th of May at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, the mega convention will see a participation of more than 250 speakers and 1000 brands and companies, and 100+ Shopping centres showcasing current and upcoming malls. There’s going to be an experience at every turn of the event’s more than 1 lakh sq. ft. area.

Presented by Inorbit Mall [s] and co-powered by Mufti and Delhivery, the theme for this edition of PRC 2023 is ‘Accelerating Retail @Scale for India: The Retail Megaverse’.

One of the reasons why PRC is the country’s best retail intelligence platform of 2023 is the insightful panel discussions and fire-side chats which are set to be conducted at the Retail Theatre.

Powered by Mufti, a Mumbai-based sought-after menswear fashion brand, Retail Theatre is a parallel track that lays the spotlight on specific sectors of retail including fashion and lifestyle, food service retail, beauty and wellness retail, fashion accessories, home and interiors, D2C brands and malls, consumer electrics and appliances, premium and luxury retail and jewellery retail among many others.

Some of the illuminating sessions at the Retail Theatre include:

Opportunity to Create Sharper Brands for Specific Segments

Prioritizing the fashion and lifestyle arena the panelists will discuss the enigma of whether the Indian businesses are mature enough now in terms of its scale and offering to create more sharper brands as well as its offering to specific segments of the audience like its Western counterparts.

Winning Bharat: Value for Experience or Value for Money

Concentrating on the food service retail industry, the session’s talk points include delivering experience to ever-changing expectations, striking a balance between growth and profitability, scale readiness for experience creation and people and training; and changing equations of delivering uniformity of experience.

Deep Dive: Beauty & Wellness Retail

This session gathers leading players from the beauty and wellness retail industry covering beauty, gyms, salons and spas. Major discussion points include aspirations of new India and health and beauty awareness, customer usage of physical, digital, omnichannel and phygital platforms, new segments and markets, change in marketing strategy, striking balance between growth and profitability, scale readiness for experience creation and people and training; and changing equations of delivering uniformity of experience.

The Open House for Retail BD Heads

A high-energy, hair-trigger session with business development heads of some of the fastest growing retail brands… presenting 2-minute fast facts on: best performing store and location, sales per Sq.ft and ROI — across metros, tier 1 an 2, across destinations — malls, high streets, airports, others and best emerging high-performance locations. It’s the retail rapid-fire.

From Digital to Physical

Focusing on leaders from D2C brands and malls, the panel discussion will concentrate on the topic ‘functional blueprint for bringing brand promise to the physical spaces.’

Retailers Want to Expand Fast. Do They Have A Strong Backend To Support Their Plans?

This educational session with discuss whether the retail companies are ready for the mega expansion with millions of sq. ft. being delivered in the next few years. In fact, post-Covid, retailers are in a hurry to make good for the last 30 months and are openings stores fast.

In recent months it has been seen that mall openings are delayed due to retailers’ issues with design, fit-outs and openings. This causes big losses to other stores that are ready for opening and the mall’s mega launch plans. This session will focus on discussing if the backend of the companies is strong enough to withstand the expansion even though they want to expand fast.

How Can Retailers and Mall Collaborate To Increase Sales

The panel discussion focuses on how retailers and mall operators can work together on loyalty, marketing, social media, merchandise, events, processes, and senior level interactions to ensure that they work every day to succeed. Significant talk points of the session are digitisation of customer service and role of shared data in building communities.

5 minutes Story of Fashion Leaders (SoloX)

The Retail Theatre will also witness an interesting session gathering growing as well as established retail leaders to talk about the untold stories behind their dream business in 5 minutes. The story will be followed by a question and answer session with the audience.

Other sessions in the Retail Theatre are…