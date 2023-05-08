spot_img
Adidas Originals opens outlet in Ahmedabad

Adidas Originals outlet Palladium mall, Ahmedabad in Gujarat ; Source: LinkedIn
The latest Adidas Originals outlet is located at Phoenix Palladium Mall leading Mall by retail-led mixed-use asset developer and operator The Phoenix Mills Ltd. 

Mumbai: German sportswear and lifestyle brand Adidas Originals has opened its latest outlet at Phoenix Palladium Mall, Thaltej, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, a company official announced on social media.

“Adidas Originals opens at Palladium Ahmedabad,” stated Saurabh Garg, assistant general manager- leasing, The Phoenix Mills Ltd. in a LinkedIn post.

Created in 2001, Adidas Originals is a line of casual and sportswear created by Adidas. Adidas Originals is marketed by the Trefoil logo which was first used in 1972.

The Phoenix Palladium, a leading mall by retail-led mixed-use asset developer and operator The Phoenix Mills Ltd. (PML), is spread across 750,000 sq. ft. It is home to top brands including Vero Moda, Charles & Keith, Aldo, Bath & Body Works, Jack & Jones, Wow Momo, Only, Taco Bell, and Ralph Lauren Fragrances, among others.

Soon after the Phoenix Mall was launched in Ahmedabad in February 2023, many brand outlets have been opened at the mall including UK-based footwear brand FitFlop, quick service restaurant (QSR) Mad Over Donuts, luxury leather accessories brand Da Milano, Dilip Kapur’s leather goods brand Hidesign, women’s legwear brand Go Colors and British fashion brand Marks & Spencer.
