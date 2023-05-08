Adidas Originals opens outlet in Ahmedabad

The latest Adidas Originals outlet is located at Phoenix Palladium Mall leading Mall by retail-led mixed-use asset developer and operator The Phoenix Mills Ltd.

Mumbai: German sportswear and lifestyle brand Adidas Originals has opened its latest outlet at Phoenix Palladium Mall, Thaltej, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, a company official announced on social media.

“Adidas Originals opens at Palladium Ahmedabad,” stated Saurabh Garg, assistant general manager- leasing, The Phoenix Mills Ltd. in a LinkedIn post.

Created in 2001, Adidas Originals is a line of casual and sportswear created by Adidas. Adidas Originals is marketed by the Trefoil logo which was first used in 1972.

The Phoenix Palladium, a leading mall by retail-led mixed-use asset developer and operator The Phoenix Mills Ltd. (PML), is spread across 750,000 sq. ft. It is home to top brands including Vero Moda, Charles & Keith, Aldo, Bath & Body Works, Jack & Jones, Wow Momo, Only, Taco Bell, and Ralph Lauren Fragrances, among others.