Two reasons why PRC 2023 is the best retail intelligence platform

The Phygital Retail Convention (PRC) 2023 will witness the launch of two exclusive reports that are industry-firsts: India Phygital Index 2023 and High Streets Real Estate Outlook- Think India Think Retail 2023

Mumbai: The Phygital Retail Convention (PRC), India’s largest retail intelligence platform by the IMAGES Group, is set to be held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on the 11th and 12th of May 2023. Presented by Inorbit Mall [s] and co-powered by Mufti and Delhivery, PRC 2023 is themed ‘Accelerating Retail @Scale For India: The Retail Megaverse’ and aims to showcase the immense promise of the world’s fifth largest economy and its most exciting retail marketplace.

What makes PRC the country’s best retail intelligence platform is the quantum of ideas and insights it uncovers over two days. With the participation of more than 300 speakers and 1000 brands and companies, and 100+ Shopping centres showcasing current and upcoming malls, there’s going to be a treasure trove of knowledge.

The collective intelligence experienced only at PRC 2023 makes it the sought-after platform for unveiling of industry reports.

A highlight of PRC 2023 is the unveiling of two exclusive reports, which are industry-firsts: India Phygital Index 2023 and High Streets Real Estate Outlook.

High Streets Real Estate Outlook – Think India Think Retail 2023 in association with Knight Frank

The report is based on painstaking research and interactions with key stakeholders, including retailers and retail real estate brokers by Knight Frank. It is a compilation of some of the best insights and intelligence on 30 key high streets in India spread across 10 metros.

These high streets are in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, National Capital Region (NCR) and Pune.

The report will give an overview of:

The current highstreet landscape with latest data such as occupancy statistics.

Rental Trends in Prime Indian Cities

Comparison with shopping malls

An overview of prominent global high streets

Emerging Formats – Experiential Retail Boulevards

Outlook: Opportunities for Retailing in Modern Retail Arenas on High Streets

2. India Phygital Index 2023- In association with PwC and Fynd

The India Phygital Index 2023, PwC, along with IMAGES Group and Fynd, is the first-ever in-depth multi-channel commerce preparedness report of more than 250 Indian retailers and brands.

It will cover how industry leaders offer integrated offline and online experiences to consumers that help them win.

The foundation of this report is the category-specific survey to understand analytics, marketing, omni experience, logistics, profitability and many more dimensions.

The Index will focus on eight overall truths of omnichannel adoption, ranging from change management to adjusting the organisation to a digital reality, to why technology adoption is a must and which stages of the customer journey a brand needs to concentrate on.

The report provides valuable industry insights—what’s the latest, what success looks like today and tomorrow, how to ensure you continue winning—which will truly help an organization in resetting its priorities. Furthermore, the index will cover 10+ categories and provide an overview of the five phases of the customer journey — awareness, evaluation, purchase, service and loyalty.

The report will also feature:

8 overall truths of hybrid commerce adoption

Change management, organisational restructuring, technology adoption, stages of customer journey.

10+ categories and five phases of the customer journey

Analyses of awareness, evaluation, purchase, service, loyalty

There’s a lot to experience at PRC 2023 and take back. To know all that is in store, read the curtain raiser here.