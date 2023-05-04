Lulu Fashion Week 2023 comes to Bengaluru

To be hosted at the Lulu Global Mall from 5 to 7 May, the event is presented by American clothing company Levi’s in association with Flying Machine, a homegrown denim brand owned by Arvind Mills’ garments division

Bengaluru: Lulu Fashion Week (LFW) 2023 will be held at Lulu Global Mall, Binnipete, Bengaluru from 5 to 7 May, the company said in a press release. The sixth edition of Lulu Fashion Week will exhibit collections of several brands with over 20 fashion shows.

The event is presented by American clothing company Levi’s in association with Flying Machine, a homegrown denim brand owned by Arvind Mills’ garments division.

The show will be choreographed by celebrity stylist, designer, and fashion choreographer, Rajesh Shetty.

In addition to the fashion shows, LuLu Fashion Week 2023 will also feature a fashion forum and fashion awards which will bring together professionals from the fashion, entertainment and retail industry. Apart from the fashion events, the mall will also host art and cultural events.

LFW 2023 is being held at several of Lulu-operated shopping centres in various cities. The event raised the curtain at LuLu Mall, Kochi from 26 to 30 April. After Bengaluru the next venue will be LuLu Mall, Lucknow from 12 to 14 May and finally, the penultimate leg will be held at LuLu Mall, Thiruvananthapuram from 17 to 21 May.

Lulu Mall is a division of the multinational conglomerate company Lulu Group International, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Lulu Group International was founded in 2000 by M. A. Yusuff Ali and it operates a chain of hypermarkets and retail companies. Currently, Lulu Group has four operational malls across the country in Kochi, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Lucknow.