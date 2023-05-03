spot_img
Mondelez elevates India head Deepak Iyer to lead AMEA Business

Deepak Iyer has been elevaed to Executive Vice President and President, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) by Mondelez

New Delhi: Confectionary major Mondelez International has elevated its India & Southeast Asia head Deepak Iyer as Executive Vice President and President, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (AMEA).

In his new role, effective June 5, Iyer will be responsible for leading the company’s USD 6.8 billion AMEA business across more than 70 countries, which includes iconic brands such as Oreo and belVita biscuits, Cadbury Chocolate and Kinh Do cakes, Mondelez said in a statement.

He would replace Maurizio Brusadelli at AMEA, who is leaving the company in June to pursue external leadership opportunities, it added.

Since 2016, Iyer has led Mondelez’s India business driving sustained double-digit revenue growth with a significant expansion in profit margins, strong cash flow generation and the adoption of advanced technologies.

Iyer has over three decades of experience in sales, marketing and general management. He has successfully managed businesses across India, Southeast Asia and Africa, it added.

“With close to three decades of leadership experience and a strong track record of success driving the growth of brands in emerging markets across Asia and Africa, Deepak is the ideal leader to continue our strong and sustained growth across the AMEA region,” said Chairman and CEO Dirk Van de Put.

He further said: “We look forward to leveraging his skills and experience in this expanded role to drive greater positive impact across the broader region and the entire company.”

Iyer, an engineer with an MBA, has also worked with PepsiCo and Wrigley India Pvt Ltd.

“Importantly, he has built a top team in CPG, widely recognized for best-in-class marketing, sales, sustainability integration, talent and engagement and supply chain capability,” the statement added.

