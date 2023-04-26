Allana Cold Chain Solutions to invest Rs 300 cr to add 3 storage facilities

Currently, the company operates and manages cold storage facilities at 10 locations across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Telangana

Mumbai: City-based Allana Group’s storage and transportation services unit Allana Cold Chain Solutions on Tuesday said it will invest Rs 300 crore to add three storage facilities in the country.

The company currently operates and manages cold storage facilities at 10 locations across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Telangana with a cumulative capacity of 61,405 metric tonnes.

With three new locations, which will come up in Kolkata, Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) and Dera Bassi (Punjab), the storage capacity will be expanded to 69,655 metric tonnes in the next 1-3 months, the company said.

The new facility will pave the way for the company to serve a wide range of customers in the food, pharmaceutical and other industries that heavily rely on efficient cold storage and transportation, it added.

The three new facilities will have a cumulative capacity of 8,250 metric tonnes — Dera Bassi (2,880 metric tonnes), Kolkata (2,850 metric tonnes) and Kakinada (2,820 metric tonnes) and come up at an investment of Rs 300 crore, a company spokesperson told PTI.

This expansion marks progress in Allana Cold Chain Solutions’ long-term and extensive expansion plans, the company said.

Allana Cold Chain provides its end-to-end solutions by integrating the experience and expertise in blast freezing, packing, inspection, freight forwarding and customised offerings to a host of sectors and clients.

Besides, it also has a fleet of 125 refrigerated trailers and trucks of up to 40 feet in length.

“Our effective management module has enabled us to be operational 24×7 resulting in a 20 per cent increase in revenue over the previous three years, with the new additions the growth rate is poised to be between 30-35 per cent year,” said Manish Muley, Chief Executive Officer at Allana Sons.

The demand for cold chain logistics services has been continually expanding and these new facilities will assist the company in meeting that demand from its existing and newer clientele, he added.