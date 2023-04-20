Spectrum Metro, Noida onboards leading brands

The Noida high street has leased space to several popular brands including Reliance Digital, Reliance Trends, Uni Apple Reseller, BBQ Company and Break-in Brew

New Delhi: Spectrum Metro, a high street in Noida, has closed leased space deals with popular national and international brands in Phase I, said the company in a release. These brands include Reliance Digital, Reliance Trends, Uni Apple Reseller, BBQ Company and Break-in Brew.

This is in addition to the more than 100 brands existing brands in the commercial retail space. Spectrum Metro has leased space to Smaaash (25,075 sq. ft.), Reliance Trends (10,928 sq. ft.), Reliance Digital (6785 sq. ft.), Uni Apple Reseller (2400 sq. ft.) and many more.

The high street has also onboarded popular chains of Restro bars, cafes and eateries. These include Break-in Brew (3620 sq. ft.), Bar Rosso Café (1115 sq. ft.), BBQ Company (6010 sq. ft.) and Toksik (9,775 sq. ft.) among others.

“We feel proud to announce that we will welcome new brands in Spectrum Metro like Liberty, Bluestone Mia by Tanishq, Samsung, Haldiram’s, etc. over the next couple of months,”Ajendra Singh, vice president, sales and marketing, Spectrum Metro said.

Launched in 2022, Spectrum Metro Phase I is spread across an area of six acres and Spectrum Metro Phase II is spread across an area of nine acres. Located in Noida, sector – 75, the place has good connectivity as it comes with door-to-door connectivity with the aqua line’s Sector 50 metro station. It is also well-connected to National Highways like NH 24, FNG and Noida Expressway.

“We observe a daily footfall of 3000 people at one of the biggest high-street commercials where people from the nearby residential township visit here for good food, a great shopping experience, and unlimited entertainment,” Singh added.