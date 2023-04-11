U R You offers a wide range of ethnic, casual and formal fashionwear for plus-size customers in sizes 2 XL to 7 XL

Mumbai: Shoppers Stop, the fashion and beauty omnichannel brand, has launched an exclusive plus-size brand U R You, the company announced in a release.

Commenting on the launch, Venu Nair, managing director and chief executive officer at Shoppers Stop Ltd said, “Launch of U R You is not only in line with private brands being the strategic pillar of growth but also our purpose of inspiring our customers to look good and feel confident by fulfilling their lifestyle choices. There are very few brands that offer trendy fashion with larger sizes. U R You is set to fill this void with a stylish, affordable fashion collection.”

U R You is a modern fashion brand that aims to become the go-to brand for plus-size customers offering sizes from 2 XL to 7 XL. It offers a range of quality ethnic, casual and formal fashionwear. With this launch Shoppers Stop seeks to fill the void created by the closure of All, the plus-size brand by Future Group.

Shoppers Stop Ltd., a leading retailer of fashion and beauty brands, was established in 1991. Spread across 97 department stores, the company also operates 8 premium home concept stores, 142 speciality beauty stores of M.A.C, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Jo Malone, Too Faced, SS Beauty and 25 airport doors, occupying an area of 3.9 million sq. ft.

Plus-size fashion market is a fast emerging market in India. According to a report by Research and Markets, the global plus-size clothing market is expected to reach $696,712.1 million by 2027.