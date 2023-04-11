Food & BeverageLatest NewsStore Launches

Burger Singh plans expansion in Jaipur

Burger Singh outlet, Raja Park, Jaipur in Rajasthan
The brand plans to bring its total number of outlets in the city to six. This includes its existing outlets in Vaishali Nagar, Mansarovar and the newly launched outlet in Raja Park

Mumbai: QSR burger chain Burger Singh plans to open its latest outlet in Jaipur, Rajasthan. With this, the brand plans to bring the total number of outlets in the city to six, the brand announced in a press release. This includes its existing outlets in Vaishali Nagar, Mansarovar and the newly launched outlet in Raja Park. It also plans to hire 50 personnel to aid the operations of the upcoming outlets.

Commenting on the launch of its Raja Park outlet, Kabir Jeet Singh, founder and chief executive officer of Burger Singh said, “We are overjoyed by the love we have received from the people of Jaipur. The phenomenal performance of our existing outlets has motivated us to open more branches in the city as our unique blend of Indian and western flavours has been a phenomenal hit with fast food lovers in the Pink City.”

“Our commitment to quality, affordability, and convenience has made us a trusted choice not just for fast food lovers across the country but also for budding entrepreneurs who want to become a part of the Burger Singh story,” said Rahul Seth, co-founder of Burger Singh.

Burger Singh also announced its plans to expand in other states, including 35 outlets in Maharashtra, 8 in Madhya Pradesh, 48 in Gujarat, 16 in Bihar, 6 in Jharkhand and 8 in Odisha, added the release.

The chain has experienced encouraging growth in the past year, with over 100 outlets in 54 cities, 83 of which are operational and 20 currently being fitted out.

