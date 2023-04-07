Latest NewsRetail

RAI welcomes Telangana Govt’s decision to allow shops to stay open 24×7

By Indiaretailing Bureau
RAI has been working with various state governments for enabling Ease of Doing Business and allow retailers to operate 24×7, in line with the State Governments of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu

Mumbai: Retailers Association of India (RAI) has welcomed the move of the Telangana government for enabling Ease of Doing Business and allow retailers to operate 24×7. 

RAI had been working with the Government of Telangana for several months. The Telangana Government has resolved to provide guidelines for bestowing exemptions from Section 7 Opening and Closing Hours for Shops and Establishments, as defined in Section 2 (21) of the Telangana Shops and Commercial Establishment Act, 1988, contingent upon specific conditions.

Commenting on this announcement, Kumar Rajagopalan, chief executive officer, Retailers Association of India, said, “The provision of operating 24×7 is win-win all around for consumers, businesses, and the government. This step will not only provide consumers with the flexibility to shop at their convenience, but also give an impetus to retail businesses. Opening of retail 24×7 will give a boost to tourism in the State and will help create more jobs and collection of tax by the Government of Telangana.” 

RAI has been working with various state governments for enabling Ease of Doing Business and allow retailers to operate 24×7, in line with the State Governments of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Retail in India which is expected to touch $2 trillion by 2032, continues to be one of the country’s largest industries that makes up for over 10% of the GDP.

RAI works with all the stakeholders for creating the right environment for the growth of the modern retail industry in India. It works with all levels of government and stakeholders with the aim to support employment growth and career opportunities in retail, promote and sustain retail investments in communities from coast-to-coast, and enhance consumer choice and industry competitiveness.

