Apparel Group’s fashion brand R&B opens outlet in Mangalore

By Nehal Gautam
R&B store, City Centre Mall in Manglore, Karnataka; Source: LinkedIn
The newly launched store becomes the first store of the brand in the city and seventh in India

Mumbai: Retail fashion brand, Rare and Basics (R&B), owned by Apparel Group has opened its latest outlet at City Centre Mall at K S Rao Road, Mangalore, Karnataka, the company announced on social media. The newly launched store becomes the first store of the brand in city and seventh in India.

In India, R&B is currently present at Forum Sujana Mall and L&T Musarambagh in Hyderabad, Commercial Street, Lulu International Shopping Malls and Mantri Square Mall in Bengaluru and L&T Punjagutta in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Launched in Oman-Muscat Grand Mall in Oct 2012, the brand offers a variety of clothing and footwear options under men, women and kids’ collections. 

City Centre Mall is among the largest malls in Karnataka. Opened to the public on April 25, 2010, it provides shopping, dining, entertainment and leisure activities. It is spread across 540,000 sq. ft. and has 7 floors dedicated to retail along with 5 floors of underground and rooftop parking. 

