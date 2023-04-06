Big GridIn FocusPeople

Reliance Retail ropes in former Amul MD RS Sodhi for its grocery business

PTI
By PTI
File photo
PTI
PTI

Going forward, Sodhi may also help to develop a dairy business for Reliance Retail and compete in the segment in which Amul and Mother Dairy are the leading brands

New Delhi: Leading retailer Reliance Retail has roped in RS Sodhi, the former MD of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) that markets its products under the Amul brand.

Sodhi, a dairy industry veteran, will work with Reliance Retail’s fruit and vegetable category of its Grocery division, said an industry source.

His presence would help Reliance Retail to bolster its Grocery division, which runs Smart Bazar and Smart Point stores, he added.

An email sent to Reliance Retail over the development did not elicit any response by the time of filing the story.

Earlier, in January this year, Sodhi resigned as Managing Director of GCMMF after serving for almost four decades.

Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail is aggressively expanding its business in the FMCG and consumer business pan India.

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), which is the holding company of Reliance Retail, has acquired several companies recently to scale its business in consumer goods and FMCG.

It has recently relaunched the Campa brand entering into the cola business.

RRVL-backed FMCG firm, Reliance Consumer Products also launched its consumer packaged goods brand ‘Independence’ in December last year.

