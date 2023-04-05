Fashion & LifestyleLatest NewsStore Launches

Luxury diamond brand Solitario opens store in Pune

L-R: Satish Daryanani, Vivek Anand Oberoi and Ricky Vasandani, co-founders, Solitario
The store, which is the company’s second in the city, is spread across 1,000 sq. ft. and is located at Phoenix Marketcity mall

Mumbai: Solitario, a luxury brand that offers lab-grown diamonds, has opened its second store in Pune. Spread across 1000 sq. ft., it is located at Phoenix Marketcity, Viman Nagar. The brand was launched by Bollywood actor and producer Vivek Anand Oberoi, who is also the brand ambassador and one of the co-founders of Solitario, along with the other co-founders, Ricky Vasandani and Satish Daryanani.

During the launch, Vivek Anand Oberoi, producer and co-founder, Solitario said, “I am glad to be a part of this launch, as it offers the people of Pune a unique opportunity to enrich their lifestyles with a blend of innovative diamond technology and elegant everyday designs. We believe that everyone deserves access to beautiful, high-quality diamonds at an affordable price, and Solitario is committed to making that a reality.”

Commenting on the store launch, Anshuman S Bharadwaj, centre director, Phoenix Marketcity, Pune said, “We are thrilled to welcome our newest addition to the Phoenix Marketcity family – Solitario store. We are confident that our patrons will be enamoured by the exquisite pieces on display, and we look forward to seeing them leave the store feeling truly radiant.”

The Pune store is offering a wide range of lab-grown diamonds including earrings and pendants for women, as well as jewellery options for men.

With a fully equipped diamond-cutting factory in Pune, Solitario has stores in Pune, Goa and Ludhiana. It has plans to open stores across the nation.

Phoenix Marketcity, Pune is among the largest lifestyle, shopping and entertainment destinations in the city. The mall consists of a sprawling courtyard, hypermarket, departmental, bookstore, kids’ play zone, electronics, toy stores and PVR cinemas.

