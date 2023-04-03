UClean reaches the 100-city milestone

The laundry and cleaning service brand UClean aims to be in 500 cities by 2027



New Delhi: UClean, a laundry and cleaning service provider, has announced that it now operates in 100 cities, the company announced in a release. The brand recently began services in Nohar – a small municipality in Rajasthan, which was the 100th city with the brand’s presence. Other towns the brand recently started operations in includes Vagamon, Kargil, Panjim, Ziro, Nirjuli, Shillong, Raipur, Vidisha, Alwar, Patiala, Kurnool, Siwan, Shimla, Jagdalpur, Bokaro and many more.

The brand taken the franchising route to expansion and has partnered with franchisees in small towns and villages, enabling them to run their own UClean outlets.

“We are thrilled to announce that UClean is now present in 100 cities across India. Our rapid expansion has been made possible through the learnings and insights gained from our extensive presence in various markets. Our aim is to build superior laundry and cleaning experiences for our customers in India’s 100 cities and make UClean a 500-city brand by 2027,” said Arunabh Sinha, founder and chief executive officer of UClean.

“We are looking to double our current number of partners and onboard more than 1500 laundromat stores by January 2025,” added Sinha.

UClean aims to make laundry and cleaning services accessible to all, even in smaller cities.