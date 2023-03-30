Latest News

Diversify to Man Made Fibre-based products to boost exports: AEPC to industry players

Polyester is a man made fibre; Source: Pxhere
New Delhi: Apparel exports body AEPC on Thursday asked industry players to take advantage of free trade agreements and diversify to Man-Made Fibre (MMF) based products to cater to the global demand and boost exports.

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) also said it has collaborated with the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) to organise a capacity-building programme to promote Noida as an export hub.

Speaking at the programme Additional DGFT Gangadhar Panda said the government’s supportive policies can further help capture the great market demand owing to FTA and reorienting of supply chain.

Naren Goenka, Chairman AEPC said that it is promising to see that many initiatives are being taken by multiple stakeholders across the value chain to adapt to these new sustainable practices.

Mithileshwar Thakur, Secretary General, AEPC stated that with the same level of investment, the employment generation capacity in the apparel sector is more than six times as compared to other sectors.

He also appealed to the members of trade and industry to “take advantage of FTAs signed by the government recently and requested them to diversify to Man Made Fibre (MMF) based products to cater to the global demand and boost exports”.

