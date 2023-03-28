E-CommerceLatest News

eRetail Cybertech’s cloud-based POS billing software Prana POS is now available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace

By Indiaretailing Bureau
The company is partnering with G7CR Technologies’ STAB program for ISV’s to make Prana POS solution available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Bengaluru: eRetail Cybertech, a cloud-based billing and inventory management software has partnered with G7CR Technologies’ STAB program for ISV’s to make its POS (point of sale) billing software Prana POS available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

“We are in the process of launching our own e-commerce product shortly, focused on small and medium retailers. eRetail has successfully completed 20 years in business and this has been possible only because of our customers’ constant feedback and support’’ said Velu Srinivasan Bhaskaran, managing director, eRetail Cybertech.

eRetail Cybertech provides omnichannel retailing solutions to retail sectors like fine dining restaurants, QSR (quick service restaurants), supermarkets, book stores, fruits and vegetables, and wine stores. It operates across segments such as inventory and store management, customer management and payment processing.

Founded in 2003 as an entrepreneurial venture, eRetail Cybertech currently has over 10,000 customers and 15,000 users. The company is headquartered in Hyderabad with branches in Bengaluru and Delhi. 

The software is compatible with platforms including windows, android, and iOS, and can operate both online and offline.

G7CR Technologies Pvt Ltd is a Bengaluru-based cloud service company which helps businesses to accelerate through cloud journey.

Mamaearth's parent company still in talks with Sebi on IPO; awaits approval

