FMCGLatest News

Amul opens outlet at Ahmedabad airport

Nehal Gautam
By Nehal Gautam
59
0
Amul outlet, Ahmedabad airport; Source: Twitter
Must Read
Nehal Gautam
Nehal Gautam

The new Amul outlet is situated at the terminal 1 departure area of the Ahmedabad airport 

Mumbai: Indian dairy brand, Anand Milk Union Limited (Amul), recently opened its outlet at terminal 1 (departure area) of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, also known as Ahmedabad Airport, the airport announced on social media.

“#AhmedabadAirport is excited to announce the opening of @Amul_Coop at T1, departure area. Now indulge in delicious ice creams, snacks and more – right at your #GatewayToGoodness,” read the official tweet by Ahmedabad airport.

Founded in 1946, Amul is owned by Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited, Department of Cooperation, Government of Gujarat. It is a reputed dairy brand offering a wide range of dairy products across India.

Recently, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets its dairy products under the brand name ‘Amul’, increased the prices of milk by Rs 2 per litre for all markets except Gujarat. Read the full story here.

Previous articleCoke bullish on Indian market; to continue investing through partners
Next articleSomany Ceramics launches its first Duragres Lounge in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
spot_img
Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleIndiaretailing Bureau -

Fashion retailer Citykart Pvt. Ltd. opens a new store in the industrial town of Renukoot, UP

Citykart Pvt Ltd. an Indian fashion retailing company launches a new store in renukoot Uttar Pradesh the first in...

More Articles Like This

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.