Amul opens outlet at Ahmedabad airport

The new Amul outlet is situated at the terminal 1 departure area of the Ahmedabad airport

Mumbai: Indian dairy brand, Anand Milk Union Limited (Amul), recently opened its outlet at terminal 1 (departure area) of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, also known as Ahmedabad Airport, the airport announced on social media.

“#AhmedabadAirport is excited to announce the opening of @Amul_Coop at T1, departure area. Now indulge in delicious ice creams, snacks and more – right at your #GatewayToGoodness,” read the official tweet by Ahmedabad airport.

Founded in 1946, Amul is owned by Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited, Department of Cooperation, Government of Gujarat. It is a reputed dairy brand offering a wide range of dairy products across India.

Recently, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets its dairy products under the brand name ‘Amul’, increased the prices of milk by Rs 2 per litre for all markets except Gujarat. Read the full story here.