Ice cream chain Naturals opens 2 stores 

The new Naturals stores are at Latur in Maharashtra and at Indore in Madhya Pradesh

Mumbai: Mumbai-based ice cream chain Naturals has opened two new outlets, one in Maharashtra and the other in Madhya Pradesh, according to posts on social media. The Maharashtra outlet is at Aapna Bazar in Latur while the one in Madhya Pradesh is at Indore, Varun Kumar, regional general manager at Kamaths Ourtimes Ice cream Pvt Ltd, the parent company of Natural Ice Cream, announced on LinkedIn.

The brand recently touched the 150 store-milestone with an outlet in Chandigarh. Social media activity by company official shows that the brand has accelerated its expansion, with most of the new stores in tier 2 towns. It recently opened stores in Kerala at Pattom Kowdiar Road, Kuravankonam, Thiruvananthapuram and Girgaon, Mumbai.

Naturals Ice Cream is owned by Mumbai-based Kamaths Ourtimes Ice Creams Pvt. Ltd. The company was founded by Raghunandan Srinivas Kamath who opened its first 200 sq. ft. store in Juhu Koliwada.

The ice cream chain is present in over 13 states across the country including Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, Goa, Telangana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi NCR, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Chandigarh.