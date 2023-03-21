Simpli Namdhari’s opens flagship store in Hyderabad

With the 11,000 sq. ft. store, the company is planning to bring the seed-to-plate concept to the city

Bengaluru: Simpli Namdhari’s, an omnichannel retailer owned by Namdhari’s Group, opened its first store in Hyderabad at Banjara Hills, the company announced in a press release on Monday.

“With the launch of our flagship store in Hyderabad, Namdhari’s plans to bring the seed-to-plate concept to the city. The brand has a rich legacy of over 30 years in the agribusiness space. We want to grow from being a regional brand to a national one and the Hyderabad market is an important part of this growth strategy,” said Gurmukh Roopra, chief executive officer, Namdhari’s Group.

Spread over 11,000 sq. ft. the store also houses Simpli Good Food, a cafe within its premises.

Hyderabad is an important market for the Namdhari’s Group and the company plans to open 3 – 5 more Simpli Namdhari’s stores in the city by the end of 2024. The company expects to generate a revenue of Rs 30 – 50 crore in the next 24 months depending on the number of outlets it adds in the coming years, release added.

“As one of the largest vegetable seed players in Telangana, we want to leverage the brand and equity in Telangana’s rural communities and bring it to customers at the urban level. In this regard, we’ve tied up with rural cultivators — both hi-tech and open-field farmers, to cultivate crops using Namdhari’s seeds, which will be procured and sold in Simpli Namdhari’s outlets,” added Roopra.

Simpli Namdhari’s is a vegetarian omnichannel retail chain with 10 stores in Bengaluru. Its parent company Namdhari’s Group has over 10,000 farmers in its network with over 15,000 dealer points and a global presence in 15 countries.