ClickPost partners with Vinculum to manage end-to-end e-commerce

The merger of two SaaS (software as a service) firms enables faster courier tracking sync with flexible carrier allocation and advanced AWB generation logic

Bengaluru: E-commerce shipping and courier integration platform ClickPost announced a partnership with Vinculum, a global software company enabling omnichannel retailing. The merger will combine ClickPost’s shipment tracking and customer delivery experience with Vinculum’s omnichannel commerce and supply chain fulfillment service for brands, a release said on Monday.

The partnership will enable a faster courier tracking sync with flexible carrier allocation and advanced AWB (air waybill) generation logic.

“Our deep integrations with Vinculum have allowed multiple brands to introduce intelligence into their shipping processes while improving the shipment delivery experience,” said Naman Vijay, co-founder of ClickPost. “We believe this partnership will strengthen the value proposition for brands to leverage ClickPost+Vinculum as a platform and supercharge their digital businesses with industry-leading supply chain technology.”

Headquartered in Gurugram, ClickPost operates across more than 200 countries through its partners and over 250 shipping carriers. It promotes end-to-end logistics services, improves post-purchase customer experience, and generates added revenue through branding.

The strategic partnership will also help brands to manage end-to-end e-commerce including data consistency, real-time view of inventory in stores, BOPIS (buy online, pick up in-store), BOPAK (buy online, pick up at kerbside), and returns across channels.

“Partnering with ClickPost to deliver a seamless shipment delivery experience will allow us to provide the very best business, program, and strategies on which we’ll conceive, design, and build the next generation of transformative products and platforms,” said Venkat Nott, founder of Vinculum Group.

Vinculum serves over 1000 brands including Skechers, Jockey, Nykaa, Diary Farm, Bata, The Body Shop, EigerIndo, and Asics. The Noida-based retail SaaS solution company operates across 30 countries.