E-CommerceLatest NewsMergers & Acquisitions

ClickPost partners with Vinculum to manage end-to-end e-commerce

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
45
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The merger of two SaaS (software as a service) firms enables faster courier tracking sync with flexible carrier allocation and advanced AWB generation logic

Bengaluru: E-commerce shipping and courier integration platform ClickPost announced a partnership with Vinculum, a global software company enabling omnichannel retailing. The merger will combine ClickPost’s shipment tracking and customer delivery experience with Vinculum’s omnichannel commerce and supply chain fulfillment service for brands, a release said on Monday.

The partnership will enable a faster courier tracking sync with flexible carrier allocation and advanced AWB (air waybill) generation logic. 

“Our deep integrations with Vinculum have allowed multiple brands to introduce intelligence into their shipping processes while improving the shipment delivery experience,” said Naman Vijay, co-founder of ClickPost. “We believe this partnership will strengthen the value proposition for brands to leverage ClickPost+Vinculum as a platform and supercharge their digital businesses with industry-leading supply chain technology.” 

Headquartered in Gurugram, ClickPost operates across more than 200 countries through its partners and over 250 shipping carriers. It promotes end-to-end logistics services, improves post-purchase customer experience, and generates added revenue through branding.  

The strategic partnership will also help brands to manage end-to-end e-commerce including data consistency, real-time view of inventory in stores, BOPIS (buy online, pick up in-store), BOPAK (buy online, pick up at kerbside), and returns across channels. 

“Partnering with ClickPost to deliver a seamless shipment delivery experience will allow us to provide the very best business, program, and strategies on which we’ll conceive, design, and build the next generation of transformative products and platforms,” said Venkat Nott, founder of Vinculum Group.

Vinculum serves over 1000 brands including Skechers, Jockey, Nykaa, Diary Farm, Bata, The Body Shop, EigerIndo, and Asics. The Noida-based retail SaaS solution company operates across 30 countries.

 

Previous articleIce cream chain Naturals opens store in Kerala
Next articleFragrance and flavour industry to touch over $5 billion in 3-4 years: Industry body

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
spot_img
Latest News
Big GridPTI -

Toys ‘R’ Us shuts store within 24 hr of opening in Hyderabad

Sources said a no-compete clause with another global toy retailer is said to be behind the mall pulling the...

More Articles Like This

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.