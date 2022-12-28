FOReT’s products include wallets, laptop bags, handbags, and jewellery

Mumbai: FOReT, a sustainable and vegan-friendly fashion brand, has won the best Vegan Wallet at the 2022 Vegan Fashion Award by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, which honours cruelty-free clothing, accessories, and jewellery. The brand was awarded for exhibiting cutting-edge innovation and sustainability in contemporary fashion.

FOReT’s products include trendy wallets, laptop bags, handbags, and jewellery. The company also promotes natural fibres that are earth-friendly and are not sourced from animals.

“As India’s first brand to launch jewellery and handbags from a resourceful plant-based material, Cork, we are thrilled to accept the Vegan Fashion Award from PETA. The award brings us closer to achieving our mission of creating a new narrative where vegan fashion is not chosen as an alternative, but as a primary fashion choice”, said FOReT’s founder Supriya Shirsat Satam.

FORet also supports 250+ artisans including rural women and expert artisans globally.