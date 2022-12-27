Ace Turtle opens a Lee and a Wrangler store

Ace Turtle opened two storesone of Lee in Telanganaand the other of Wrangler in Kozhikode, Kerala

New Delhi: Ace Turtle announced the opening of two new stores in a LinkedIn post. The Wrangler store has opened at Hilite Mall in Kozhikode, Kerala and the Lee store has opened in a high street area of Karimnagar in Telangana.

Launched in 1907 as Hudson Overall Company in Greensboro, North Carolina, Wrangler is a manufacturer of jeans and other clothing items. Hudson Overall Company was rebranded as Wrangler in 1947.

Launched in 1889, Lee is an American denim brand. Since the launch by Henry David Lee in Kansas, the brand has several inventions to its credit. These include the world’s first-ever zip fly jeans in 1926, the ‘Hair-on-hide’ leather label, one-piece coveralls in 1913, and more.

Earlier in 2022, Lee and Wrangler partnered to open their first dual-concept joint denim store in Berlin. According to them, this concept has been created to provide shoppers with ‘the ultimate denim experience’ through a retail space that allows them to experience the unique features of each brand. Lee and Wrangler also stated that more dual-concept joint denim stores will be opened in Europe.

Ace Turtle is a vertically integrated tech platform transforming retail through technology. It has two business verticals – SaaS and licensed brands. Along with Lee and Wrangler, its Licensed Brands portfolio includes long-term licenses of Toys”R”Us, and Babies”R”Us.